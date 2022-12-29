James Corden said that he initially auditioned for the role of Samwise Gamgee in the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Peter Jackson’s epic began with “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” in 2001, followed by “The Two Towers” in 2002 and “The Return of the King” in 2003.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast with Josh Horowitz, Corden said he auditioned for the role of Frodo Baggins’ loyal friend Samwise Gamgee, but was unsuccessful. Baggins was played by Elijah Wood, and the role of Gamgee eventually went to Sean Austin. According to Corden, the audition was “unsuccessful.”

“Every resident of London auditioned for a role in The Lord of the Rings. That’s it,” Corden said. “I auditioned for the role of Samwise. I was doing the accent and all that.”

Corden continued: “Two other friends of mine came [to audition], and then we all got a call back the next day. Then we got a call back the next day, and after that none of us got a call back.”

He went on to say that despite the rejection, he was still “enjoying” the films.

James Corden also spoke about leaving the role of the host of The Late Late Show, calling it a “terrifying” prospect.

Corden first announced his decision to leave the talk show back in April of this year. “This will be my last year hosting the show,” he said in a statement at the time. “When I started this journey, it was always like this. It was supposed to be a journey, an adventure.”

Earlier this year, Corden confirmed that he would return to the UK full-time once he completes the current season of the show in the spring of 2023. He has been the host of The Late Late Show since 2015 and called it “such a wonderful job.” . These are the best eight years of my life.”

After his announcement, a petition was launched to “ban” his return to the UK, and he was embroiled in controversies, including allegedly stealing jokes from Ricky Gervais and Noel Fielding, and admitted making a “rude ungracious comment” to a restaurant waiter in New York.