James Cameron Shot “Avatar 3” and “Avatar 4” Earlier to Avoid The Aging Problems of “Strange Things”

James Cameron said that he shot scenes for Avatar 3 and Avatar 4 in advance to avoid problems with aging in the style of “Very strange things” with younger actors.

The recently released Avatar: The Way of Water introduced several children’s characters, including Tuck (Trinity Jo-Lee Bliss, who was 7 when she was chosen, and is now 13) and Spider (Jack Champion, who was 12 when she was chosen, but is now 18).

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Cameron stated that the first, second and third acts of the fourth film had to be completed in one production because “Champion” was “growing like a weed.”

“Otherwise you get — and I love ‘Very Strange Cases’ — but you get the effect of ‘Strange Things’ where they should still be in high school, [but] they look like they’re 27 years old,” Cameron said. “You know, I love this show. It’s all right, we’ll suspend the distrust. We like the characters. But you know.”

In the same interview, producer John Landau said that all the newly introduced characters will remain part of the Avatar story in the upcoming sequels.

“Each film will introduce viewers to new clans, new cultures on Pandora,— Landau said. “Once we introduce a character, he remains part of an ongoing evolution. We just add to it.

“So you can expect to see Metcaina, who you will meet in this film, in subsequent films. There are other clans that we will introduce in movie 3, that you will see in movie 4, and so on and so forth.”

In total, the Avatar franchise will consist of five films, the third, fourth and fifth have not yet been released. However, Cameron recently suggested that the series could end after the release of the third film if it does not go to the box office.

“The market can tell us that we will finish in three months, or we can be half-ready, meaning: “OK, let’s finish the story as part of the third film, and not continue indefinitely,” if it’s just unprofitable.” — told the director of Total Film.

It is reported that the filming of Avatar 3 has been completed, as they were filmed simultaneously with The Path of Water. The release of the third film is scheduled for December 20, 2024.