James Cameron Replied to Matt Damon That He Refused 10% of The Avatar

A few years ago, Matt Damon made a splash about his career: he abandoned Avatar. On the eve of the fact that the original 2009 film will become the highest-grossing film of all time, James Cameron offered the actor a place along with 10% of his earnings. When Damon refused, he unknowingly sold a quarter of a billion dollars, which is actually more than any actor in history. Since Cameron’s sequel Avatar is coming to theaters, the director has reacted to everything that is happening.

When James Cameron was asked if he had spoken to Matt Damon recently, he laughed. Then he said the following:

He blames himself for it. And I really think you know, “Matt, you’re kind of one of the biggest movie stars in the world, get over it.” But he had to do another Bourne movie that was on his podium and there was nothing we could do about it. So he had to regretfully refuse.

Right. Matt Damon is doing fine, even though he actually missed out on $250 million. During an interview with BBC Radio, James Cameron spoke with the actor, who had to give up because of his commitment to the Bourne films. Besides, how could he have known how massive Avatar would be, other than… well… James Cameron, the man behind the Terminator and Titanic films.

Cameron was then asked if he would now consider Matt Damon for a role in the Avatar sequel, possibly with a cameo to hint at the wild Hollywood “what if.” According to the director:

We have to do this, we have to do this so that the world will come back into balance. But he doesn’t get 10%, damn it.

I think we’ll have to keep an eye on Matt Damon in the next Avatar films, although nothing has changed regarding the fact that he lost the biggest salary ever offered to an actor. When Damon talked about the missed opportunity for Avatar, he shared John Krasinski’s wise response to all of this. He reportedly comforted Damon by saying that “nothing will change” in his life, except that they will both talk in space. And, of course, there is “a lot of money, more problems” in all this.

When Avatar became the highest-grossing movie of all time, it effectively displaced Cameron’s other big hit, Titanic. Marvel’s “Avengers: Finale” really pushed it back in 2019, until a spontaneous decision led to Avatar regaining the top spot again when it was re-released in 2021. A huge “Avatar” number that puts it on top of any other movie in history. 2.922 billion dollars worldwide.

Looking at the “Avatar” sequel, “The Way of Water” earned $17 million on premiere day and is approaching a projected debut weekend of $170 million in domestic markets. When you get to know Pandora this weekend, check out CinemaBlend’s own “Avatar 2” interview with James Cameron.