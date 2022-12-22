James Cameron Once Said That Marvel Is “Not The Way to Make Movies.” He’s Better Now, But He Won’t Trust Them With Avatar Sequels.

James Cameron has always been unabashedly honest about filmmaking and the films that are being made today. The blockbuster director’s films may have something in common with the MCU. They both have sequels taking place in fictional worlds, and they use a huge amount of motion capture and computer graphics to convey vision. However, Cameron has a problem with Marvel, he claims that they don’t make movies properly, although now he feels a little better about the superhero franchise.

In a recent interview with People, Cameron talked about his own approach to his Avatar films and pointed out that, in his opinion, the MCU is wrong in creating characters. Although he thinks the films are visually impressive, he thinks the dialogues don’t justify the films. He explained:

When I watch these big, spectacular movies — I look at you, Marvel and DC — no matter how old the characters are, they all act like they’re in college. They have a relationship, but they don’t really have one. They never hang up their spurs because of their children. Things that really ground us and give us strength, love and purpose? These characters don’t experience that, and I think that’s not the way to make movies.

James Cameron certainly tries to bring these themes to life in his films. Avatar: The Way of Water pays great attention to the family and the different relationships between the characters. In terms of dialogues, Cameron’s films tend not to be as winky as MCU films. The writer/director is more interested in general statements and visual language than in lighthearted dialogue. The comic tone of the MCU has been controversial in the past, so Cameron is not the first to criticize. The Titanic director also refrained from Marvel, talking about his own blockbuster sequels and his inspiration for creating the world, saying:

I don’t think the Marvel universe has anything to do with it. I think it was more like what Peter Jackson did with the Lord of the Rings films, taking this trilogy of books and turning it into something that people are happy to come back to every couple of years. And I thought: “Okay, let’s do it.” Let’s create such a complex world with such a fractal level of detail. Tolkien spent 12 years putting all these details into books.

Cameron clearly doesn’t need mega-budget movies compared to superhero movies, which also have big box office receipts. While there are natural similarities between his films and Marvel films, Cameron is embarking on something different with his suggestions. For example, the Avatar films act as direct continuations of each other, without intertwining several branches of characters. In addition, Cameron attaches great importance to the time spent creating visual effects, which is different from Marvel’s faster process.

Cameron is not the only auteur director who has been criticizing the MCU lately, even now he is ready to be a little kinder to them. Martin Scorsese famously compared Marvel films to theme parks, criticizing their creative model and the MCU’s influence on small films. Quentin Tarantino also talked a lot about the dissolution of the MCU “movie stars” and said that he would never want to make a movie in this universe. Even Marvel star Anthony Mackie seems to share Tarantino’s opinion.

“Avatar” by James Cameron: “The Way of Water” is currently in theaters, and numerous sequels are already in development. For more information about other blockbusters that will be released in theaters next year, be sure to check out our movie release schedule for 2023.