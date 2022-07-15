James Cameron is right: Avatar sequels are a huge risk

Undoubtedly, the monstrous event of “Avatar” was indeed a time to contemplate, but James Cameron is right to admit that his four sequels are a huge risk, releasing it more than a decade later. The innovative director is well aware of his huge success, as well as the potential for failure in the upcoming, long overdue sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water”, as well as in parts 3, 4 and 5, as he put it in a recent interview.

The sequel to a major blockbuster, such as Avatar: The Way of Water, shows how the franchise can be revived even after a long period of time. James Cameron has been working hard for more than a decade since 2009’s Avatar launched its record $2.8 billion box office. His landmark first sequel, Avatar, has undergone numerous release changes in a lengthy production schedule, and now viewers may fear the relevance and quality of the film as it approaches its opening on December 16, 2022.

The prestige of a major franchise like Avatar is very attractive to Disney as a distributor. However, fans of “Avatar” have reasonable doubts about the “Path of Water”, given the expectations. Feeling the pressure himself, James Cameron admitted in an interview (via Empire) that his commitment to make four Avatar sequels was “the stupidest business case in history.” He was right to admit that taking on so many Avatar films is risky, especially after a long break between the original and the sequels, which are scheduled for release in 2028, given that it is unclear whether the audience will react positively to Avatar: The Way. Water.

Why Playing James Cameron in the Avatar Sequels Will Pay Off

After The Way of Water, Avatar 3, 4 and 5 will be released at the end of 2024, 2026 and 2028, respectively, and each of these sequels is a serious game at the box office. James Cameron explained that fans “can’t remember the names of the characters… then watch the movie again.” His honest attitude to Avatar’s financial prospects brought some relief, although, as he stated, “It doesn’t bother me.” Of course, Cameron has a lot to prove at the box office, but he’s prepared. This time, its sequel uses the latest underwater motion capture technology, a higher frame rate, and Cameron’s latest computer graphics to illustrate the beautiful visuals of Avatar 2.

Over the next six years, James Cameron will take on the daunting task of creating four worthy sequels to his growing Avatar franchise. Thanks to his many years of experience in the film market — not to mention his solid track record — it’s easier for him to avoid the danger of failing a second time with Na’vi. James Cameron was right to think that Avatar sequels are very risky, but viewers have more than enough reasons to return to Pandora again and again.