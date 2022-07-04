James Cameron is already defending the long life of “Avatar 2”

Although “Avatar: The Way of Water” will not be released until December 2022, director James Cameron is already defending the film’s screening time. Released in 2009, Avatar introduced viewers to the fictional alien world of Pandora and its indigenous blue inhabitants, the Na’vi. The film became a hit with viewers and critics and currently ranks first as the highest-grossing film. It was immediately announced that four Avatar sequels were in the works, and Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldanha were expected to return as Jake Sully and Neytiri, respectively.

Much remains unknown about Avatar: The Way of Water, but the initial trailer has already given viewers an idea of what will happen when the film is released later this year. As reported a few months earlier, the trailer confirmed that the second film of the franchise will be largely dedicated to the aquatic environment and will include a revolutionary new computer graphics technology. Although her character died in the first film, Sigourney Weaver will return to voice one of Jake and Neytiri’s children. In addition to Weaver, Stephen Lang will return with newcomers to the cast of Avatar: The Way of Water, including Michelle Yeoh, Kate Winslet, Una Chaplin and Jemaine Clement.

In an interview with Empire Magazine (via SlashFilm), Cameron is ahead of criticism regarding the length of “Avatar: The Way of Water.” Although the official execution time has not yet been announced, the director says that he already sees complaints in the reviews of critics. Cameron says it seems unfair to criticize the screening time of a movie when so many people are willing to watch hours of TV in one sitting. Check out Cameron’s full comment below:

“I don’t want anyone whining about the length when they sit and watch [TV] for eight hours… I can almost write this part of the review. “An excruciatingly long three-hour movie…” It’s like, give me a damn break I’ve seen my kids sit and do five one-hour episodes in a row.

“Here’s a big shift in the social paradigm that needs to happen: you can get up and go to the toilet.”

Although “Avatar: The Way of Water” is still in post-production and doesn’t have an official run time yet, it’s clear that Cameron expects it to be ready in about 3 hours. The duration of Cameron’s first Avatar movie was 2 hours 40 minutes, which, although at the longer end of the duration spectrum, is increasingly becoming the norm for many recent blockbusters. For example, “Spider-Man: There is no way home” lasted about 2.5 hours, and “Batman” — almost 3. Cameron also doesn’t seem to think that the need for a bathroom break justifies shortening the films, simply saying that viewers can take a trip to the facilities if they have to.

Cameron’s point about watching TV is undoubtedly true, especially given the record-breaking performance of shows like “Very Strange Things” and the desire to view all available episodes as soon as they come out. While some critics may disagree with the longer run of “Avatar: The Path of Water,” it’s clear that a longer run is unlikely to affect the film’s box office, as evidenced by the impressive returns from “Batman” this spring. Fortunately, for those who like to drink soda in the theater, it seems that Cameron is blessed to skip a few minutes of “Avatar: The Way of Water” to go to the toilet.