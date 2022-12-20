James Cameron Has a Message for the Fans Who Helped Avatar 2 Earn Over $441 Million This Weekend

“Avatar: The Way of Water” is the sequel to the highest—grossing film of all time. Having said that, the film got off to a pretty solid start, grossing over $400 million worldwide. James Cameron is certainly grateful, and he says exactly that to everyone who has already watched the film.

Fans have been waiting for more than a decade to see the new Avatar movie, and considering what a spectacle the first one was, there will surely be people who won’t want to wait after the first weekend. It turned out that it is still not a guarantee in the post-pandemic landscape of cinema. But for something like Avatar, there’s definitely a perception that it’s a movie that almost requires a theatrical experience. For these people, James Cameron took to Instagram to say thank you. Check out his full message below.

Bu gönderiyi Instagram’da gör James Cameron (@jamescameronofficial)’in paylaştığı bir gönderi

“Avatar: The Way of Water” brought in $134 million domestically over the first weekend, which, combined with international figures, brings its global revenue to $441 million. In fact, this number is considered low, as it was expected that “Avatar 2” would be even better. In an absolute sense, this is a huge figure. The sequel to Avatar already ranks 13th among the highest-grossing films of the year in the country and 10th in the world. But, considering what the first “Avatar” did at the box office, this is a significant decline.

The real test for The Way of Water is likely to be the upcoming weekend. We’re used to seeing blockbuster movies with staggering numbers on the first weekend, but then plummet as most of the people who need to watch the movie have already done so.

There is a point of view according to which Avatar 2 may see a significantly lower than usual drop in the coming weeks, as many viewers are waiting to see the film until they can see it in optimal conditions. Some people may have neglected to attend a movie premiere on the weekend because it would have meant getting tickets to a bad place and instead buying tickets to that perfect place in the perfect format for a later date.

This, combined with the fact that a lot of extra money is likely to be spent on 3D and widescreen screens in the sequel, could mean that the Avatar sequel will have more theatrical stamina than your average blockbuster. However, the big gain will be the sale of round-trip tickets. If people like the movie so much that they want to watch it again, especially since they won’t be able to watch it outside the cinema in widescreen 3D, we can see how Avatar consistently earns money for several weeks or months ahead.

And, of course, the better the movie “The Way of Water” will be in theaters, the better it will be for “Avatar 3” when this movie is released in a couple of years. When all is said and done, James Cameron will have a lot more people to thank.