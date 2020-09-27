James Cameron: Filming of Avatar 2 Complete

Famous filmmaker and director James Cameron announced that the shooting of Avatar 2 was 100% complete. Cameron also stated that 95% of Avatar 3, which is expected to be released in 2024, has been completed.

Director of films such as Titanic and Aliens, famous filmmaker James Cameron announced that the shooting of Avatar 2 was finally completed. The release date of Avatar 2, the sequel to Avatar, which was released in 2009 and has been the world’s most watched movie for many years, was delayed eight times.

The famous producer and director announced that the shooting of Avatar 2 is almost complete, as well as the shooting of Avatar 3. As you know, a total of 4 new Avatar movies were planned to be released in two years between 2022 and 2028.

95% of Avatar 3 is complete

Speaking with Arnold Schwarzenegger ahead of the 2020 Austrian World Summit environmental conference, Cameron said Avatar 2 was 100% complete. Cameron also stated in a conversation with Schwarzenegger:

“COVID hit us like everyone else. We lost about 4.5 months. As a result, it postponed to December 2022. This has already been announced. However, this does not mean that I have an extra year to finish the movie. Because we delivered Avatar 2. day we will start working to finish Avatar 3. ”

James Cameron announced that he is currently shooting in New Zealand. Cameron said, “We are shooting the rest of the live action. There is only 10% left. Avatar 2 is 100% complete, and Avatar 3 is 95%.” Avatar 2 is expected to hit theaters on December 16, 2022, Avatar 3 on December 20, 2024, and Avatar on December 18, 2026. Avatar 5’s release date is not yet clear.

As you know, the first Avatar movie was released in 2009 and as a result, it became the most watched movie in the world. Avatar, the first movie to cross the $ 2 billion box office, lost the title of the world’s most watched movie, which it has protected for many years, to Avengers: Endgame in 2019.



