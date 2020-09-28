James Cameron announces the end of shooting AVATAR 2

The movie Avatar turned out to be a success in 2009 when it was released and now its director, James Cameron, reveals that the filming of the second part is ready.

Despite the problems that have plagued the production, Avatar 2 is progressing perfectly, in fact the wait to see the second part will not be that long, since its director Jemes Cameron has just offered an exciting update on both Avatar 2 as in Avatar 3.

For enthusiastic fans, you should know that James Cameron said that Avatar 2 has finished filming and Avatar 3 is almost complete, this in a Zoom interview of the 2020 Austria World Summit with Arnold Schwarzenegger, Cameron revealed some unexpected gems. on the status of the next installments of his masterpiece.

James Cameron admitted that the pandemic brought production to a halt on all four Avatar sequels, delaying things “by about four and a half months” and forcing the team to move the release of Avatar 2 to December 2022, Cameron also provided some extremely positive updates.

From the set of the Avatar sequels: Sigourney Weaver never shies away from a stunt, not even when it's underwater! pic.twitter.com/MnZ0cgGGjP — Avatar (@officialavatar) September 10, 2020

According to the filmmaker, the first sequel to Avatar has already finished shooting, and the next one is not far behind. “Where are we now? we are in New Zealand filming. We are filming the rest of the action live. We have about 10 percent left. We are 100 percent complete on Avatar 2 and 95 percent complete on Avatar 3. ”

What’s more, the master doesn’t intend to rest on his laurels when it comes to future installments of the franchise. “Now, that doesn’t mean I have another year to finish the movie,” Cameron said of bringing Avatar 2 to 2022. “The day we deliver Avatar 2, we will start working on finishing Avatar 3.”

So there you have it. Although the project still has a long road of rigorous post-production ahead of it, it does indeed appear that the blue glow of the first Avatar sequel is slowly but steadily beginning to loom on the horizon.

Avatar release dates “wants to premiere in 2021

Avatar 2 is scheduled to hit theaters on December 16, 2022.

Avatar 3 will follow on December 20, 2024.

Avatar 4 on December 18, 2026.

Avatar 5 on December 22, 2028.



