James Caan, who starred in The Godfather and other classic films, has died at the age of 82

James Caan, the actor who made his mark on Hollywood through movies like The Godfather over the course of a more than 50 year career, has died. He was 82.

The news was broken on Caan’s Twitter account earlier today.

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6.

The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.

End of tweet

— James Caan (@James_Caan) July 7, 2022

The message concluded with “end of tweet” — Caan’s characteristic sign-off on the platform. A cause of death was not disclosed.

Caan started making movies in 1963, with his storied career including roles in Rollerball, Misery, and a host of other well-known films. Arguably his most famous role, though, was as Santino “Sonny” Corleone in The Godfather, the eldest son of the Corleone clan known for his viscious temper. For the role Caan received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

In more recent years, Caan has appeared in films such as The Good Neighbor and Queen Bees. He also provided one of the voices in Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs.

Caan’s latest collaboration with director Francis Ford Coppla was to be Megalopolis, which was set to begin filming in Fall 2022.

