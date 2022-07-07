James Caan is dead: the star of the films “The Godfather” and “Elf” has died at the age of 82

Goodbye, movie legend. James Caan has died at the age of 82.

The family of the Oscar nominee announced this in a statement distributed via Twitter on Thursday, July 7. “It is with great sadness that we inform you of Jimmy’s passing on the evening of July 6,” the statement said. “The family appreciates the outpouring of love and sincere condolences and asks you to continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

The cause of death was not immediately revealed.

Caan, born in the Bronx, New York in 1940, was best known for his role as Santino “Sonny” Corleone in the 1972 film The Godfather. His performance earned him a nomination for Best Supporting Actor at the Academy Awards, as well as the Golden Globe. He reprised this role in the 1974 film The Godfather II, playing a cameo role at the end of the film.

This story is developing.