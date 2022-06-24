James Brolin still wants to play the villain in HBO and Westworld, as his original film “Wild West World” turns 50 years old

Almost 50 years ago, before “Jurassic Park” was even a glimmer in Michael Crichton’s eyes, the author wrote and filmed his first resort experience, which went awry with “Wild West World.” The 1973 film was a kind of test of Crichton’s future adventures, making him famous as a screenwriter and director.

While HBO Max subscribers are waiting for the premiere of the fourth season of the modern adaptation, which will take place this weekend, the star of the original movie James Brolin is still very excited about the opportunity to play the villain in the current reimagining of “Wild West World.” Talking with Brolin during his press day for Lightyear, we concluded our discussion with the topic of why he did not appear in Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan’s series “Wild West World”.

Most outdated quels or restarts would kill to have such a cast on the list, even one as impressive as the HBO sci-fi hit. James Brolin told CinemaBlend about his enthusiasm for this prospect, as well as what he thinks could increase his chances:

It’s so funny because I literally said I would like to continue and be heavy in the show, you know. He played the same way Yul Brynner played. …In this business, you have to show them what you are capable of. So I had to do, you know, a little minute thing, in a scar outfit or something.

Remembering the first season of “Wild West World”, the subversive activities of Yul Brenner “The Man in Black”, also known as “The Shooter”, could be an interesting role for James Brolin. What makes Brolin’s pitch even more exciting is the memories of how his fate turned out in the 1973 film. And, of course, the Man in Black himself participated in it.

James Brolin’s character, John Blaine, was just another visitor to the park who wanted to captivate a friend with the wonders of the Wild West World. Luring Peter Martin (Richard Benjamin) into an experiment, he promised him that nothing could harm them. Unfortunately, it was the day when the automated inhabitants of the Delos theme park with three worlds were ordered to get out of control. The shooter did what he did best, and Brolin was on the wrong side of this event, as you will see in the clip from the “Wild West World” of 1973:

In the HBO series, the character of the shooter dressed in black turned out to be completely different if you compare the series “Wild West World” with the original film. Thanks to “The Man in Black” by Ed Harris, the story of who really poses the greatest danger in our world has found one of its strongest seeds. This would certainly give Brolin a chance to play a heavyweight from the very beginning, as the pilot episode of the show has already shown that the Man in Black is not behaving heroically.

As in the case of James Brolin above, a test video with a scene with a Shooter from 1973’s “Wild West World” could work wonders to get him on the list of actors of the HBO version. Even if it wasn’t officially presented through agents and appropriate channels, such a clip could cause an effect similar to when Deadpool’s test footage was leaked.

The big difference that, according to Brolin, a taped audition could have comes down to the question of type selection. At least, this is what he stated in the conclusion of his remarks about the “Wild West World”:

You know, they see you as the guy who ran the hotel. I always felt that after you starred in a series, you have to wait five years before they can introduce you to someone else. If you don’t go and show them… then they’ll say, “Oh, you’re a great actor because you’re completely different from the other guy.”

James Brolin almost shook such prejudices when casting thanks to a rather unique opportunity that he received at the beginning of his career. Since in the Roger Moore era of James Bond, the actor almost left the franchise after “For Your Eyes Only,” Brolin auditioned for the role of Agent 007, and the role was blocked. That was until Roger Moore decided to come back for his last two parts. Although the result was not what he had hoped, James Brolin showed the world what he was capable of as Bond, which probably helped him get future roles in the process.

Knowing from personal experience and considering that his interest in returning to the “Wild West World” is still in the air, it may be time for James Brolin to audition for a future role in the HBO series. On the other hand, the Lightter finale has all the components to show that Brolin’s Zurg is a great test for a more terrifying mechanized threat.

If someone at Disney/Pixar wants to make these recording sessions available, this could be the key to James Brolin’s return to a world threatened by the consequences of Delos Destinations’ creations. Only this time let’s make sure that this happens using completely legitimate methods, such as special home video functions or internet videos.