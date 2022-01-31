James Bond: Where To Watch The Old And New 007 Movie

James Bond is the best-known agent on the entire planet. Recognized by the codename 007, the MI6 secret agent was created by writer Ian Flemming in 1950, and gained popular favor in 1962, with the release of the feature film 007 against the Satanic Dr. No.

There are already 25 James Bond films, which has also been played by six different actors: Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig, who ended his journey in 007 No Time to Die, the new film by 007

Each actor brought a different essence to the character and technological evolution has also changed a lot, but the stories have the same quality from beginning to end.

Check out where to watch the James Bond movies, in order from the first to the last movie 007.

007 against the satanic Dr. No

Sean Connery’s first film in the role of the secret agent was already a success. In the long, 007 faces Dr. No, a genius scientist with an evil mission: to destroy the United States space program. With that, Bond must go to Jamaica to fight the megalomaniac villain.

Amazon Prime Video users can rent 007 against the satanic Dr. No live on the streaming service. The film is also available on Telecine Play.

Moscow against 007

The second James Bond movie kept the same actor and director as the first, being released in 1963. In Moscow against 007, the secret agent has to face SPECTER, a Russian criminal organization that is after a decoding device.

The film can also be rented on Amazon Prime Video, and is available on Telecine Play.

007 against Goldfinger

The third James Bond film won the Oscar for Best Sound Editing and is responsible for consolidating the character in theaters. In the feature film, 007 must stop the criminal tycoon Goldfinger, who intends to destroy the United States’ gold reserve.

007 vs. Goldfinger is another one that is available on Telecine Play and can be rented on Amazon Prime Video.

007 Against Atomic Blackmail

Launched in 1965, the secret agent rejoins the criminal organization SPECTRE. The villains now have nuclear warheads and threaten the planet. The negotiation is as follows: if the countries of the world do not pay a millionaire sum to SPECTRE, they will blow everything up. It’s up to 007 to go to the Bahamas to find the bombs and defuse them.

Like the others, 007 Against Atomic Blackmail can be rented on Amazon Prime Video and is available on Telecine Play.

With 007 You Only Live Twice

Released in 1967, the film closes the sequel to Sean Connery as James Bond. In 007 You Only Live Twice, the secret agent goes to Japan to investigate the disappearance of an American and a Soviet spaceship. He must find the person responsible for the theft in order to prevent a catastrophic war between the two nations.

The film is also available to rent on Amazon Prime Video and to watch on Telecine Play.

007 – On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

This film is George Lazenby’s first and only performance as James Bond, which did not please the public. In the feature film, after saving Marc’s daughter Ange Draco, 007 allies himself with the criminal to fight SPECTRA.

007 – On Her Majesty’s Secret Service is another one that can be rented on Amazon Prime Video or watched on Telecine Play.

007 – Diamonds Are Forever

In 1971, Sean Connery returns to say goodbye to the character for good. In the film, Bond disguises himself as a smuggler to investigate diamond trafficking in South Africa. During the investigation, he travels through Los Angeles and Amsterdam, in addition to having to stop the villain Blofeld from building a destructive satellite with the diamonds.

Watch it on Telecine Play or rent it on Amazon Prime Video.

With 007 Live and Let Die

Roger Moore’s debut as the secret agent. In the 1973 film, James Bond must stop the criminal Kananga, an American heroin dealer who wants to rule the streets with an extremely harmful drug.

Com 007 Live and Let Die is available for rent on Amazon Prime Video.