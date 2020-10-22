James Bond threw 30,000 liters of Coca-Cola for one scene

After it became known that members of Jame Bond’s team poured more than 30,000 liters of Coca-Cola in one scene, fans expressed their disgust.

The famous and successful Hollywood film, James Bond, became controversial, because the followers and fans of this film did not like much that the production team poured 32 thousand liters of Coca-Cola in a scene recorded in one of the streets from Italy, that is why fans and followers expressed their dissatisfaction with wasting on networks.

The more than 30 thousand liters of Coca-Cola were poured into the streets of this historic city located in southern Italy to prepare a spectacular motorcycle scene in which the double of the protagonist jumps over a wall in the vehicle, but they had to keep double security, that’s why they used the cola.

James Bond breaks it again

According to the team of the James Bond film, the idea of ​​this scene was to leave the sticky cobblestones so that the motorcycle would have a better grip when landing, that is to say that when the two-wheeler falls, do not wobble and a crash occurs. fatal accident, the streets looked like melted sugar.

Stunt stuntman Paul Edmondson was the person who came up with the idea, while stunt coordinator Lee Morrison was in charge of the process. “I spent nearly 60,000 euros ($ 70,000) spraying Coke around Matera. I’ve been spraying Coke on slippery surfaces for a long time,” confesses Morrison.

Fans disagree over spill of 32 thousand liters of Coca-Cola

However, to the fans of these films and people who witnessed the recording and how they poured the soda, they expressed their disagreement, as they said, “it is irresponsible”, although the manager of the scene explained that there is the addition of using the drink ” makes things look very clean after washing, “justifying that Coca-Cola cleans.

The truth news learned that, No Time To Die is the most recent film in the James Bond franchise and is starring again by Daniel Craig. Due to the pandemic, the date of its release in theaters has already been postponed twice. It is the 25th film in the iconic series.



