“James Bond 26” will be a reinvention after Daniel Craig’s departure

James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli says Bond will be “reinvented” after Daniel Craig’s departure. Originally created in 1953 by writer Ian Fleming, James Bond charmed audiences around the world with his first feature film, Doctor Know, in 1962 starring Sean Connery as the charming 007 agent. Eventually, the franchise continued without Connery, featuring five additional actors in 25 films that lasted 70 years. Now viewers are preparing for the next chapter of the popular James Bond franchise.

“No Time to Die” marked the end of Craig’s era in a multigenerational film series. Since 2006, in the movie Casino Royale, the actor has been praised for his more serious and tough version of the seductive MI6 agent. Craig was the face of James Bond for 15 years until the dramatic conclusion of the last installment of the franchise. After “No Time to Die” saw Craig’s Bond sacrifice himself and leave Madeleine (Lea Seydoux) and his daughter behind, there was a promise in the credits of the 25th Bond film, “James Bond will be back.” Now the search for the next James Bond actor continues, and Broccoli and co-producer Michael J. Wilson keeps the best options for the role a secret.

Speaking at the London Film Festival (via Deadline), Broccoli explained that EON Productions (the company behind the Bond franchise, led by Broccoli and Wilson) is aiming to “reinvent” the popular adventure series after Craig’s departure. The producer shared that the new script for “James Bond 26” has not yet been written, as they must first decide how to reorient the cult franchise. Read what Broccoli said below.

“We decide where to go with him, we discuss it. There’s no script, and we can’t come up with one until we decide how we’re going to approach the next movie, because, in fact, it’s a reinvention of Bond. We’re reinventing who he is, and that takes time…”

It makes sense that the selection of a new Bond actor, as well as the completion of the “Bond 26” script, cannot be completed without agreeing on the direction of the future of the franchise. Craig’s film series itself was a complete reinterpretation of Agent 007. Craig’s films acted as a separate series, rebooting the character from a younger agent and driving him to death. All previous versions of Bond generally followed the same continuity, and only the actors changed over the years. Although the five actors who followed Connery’s performance mimicked the original Bond portrayal to some extent, each of them added a unique quality to the character. Roger Moore was the older Bond with a lighter and more charming personality, while Timothy Dalton’s films featured a tougher 007 agent who kept his emotions up his sleeve. Craig’s version added trauma, but also heart to a franchise that many had called obsolete up to that point.

Rethinking a franchise that has been part of Hollywood for seven decades is certainly a daunting task. The James Bond series took the character all over the world, into space, and constantly changed his story. With Broccoli’s desire to hire a female director for the next Bond film, perhaps the longtime producer is leaning toward changing the sex of the iconic character for upcoming films as rumors of “Jane Bond” persist. Of course, there are many other ways to “invent” James Bond, and it largely depends on the actor chosen for the role next. However, now Broccoli and Wilson need to take a step back and look at the series as a whole to focus on what brings viewers back again and again.