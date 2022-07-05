James Bond 26 Can Recover from the Death of Agent 007 by Repeating 1 OHMSS Trick

After the controversial death of James Bond played by Daniel Craig in the film “No Time to Die”, “Bond 26” should try to revive the franchise by repeating the trick used in George Lazenby’s film “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service”. Despite the tragic ending, “It’s Not Time to Die” made the usual statement that “James Bond will return.” While another Bond film is quite understandable, as Daniel Craig’s tenure as 007 is set in its own timeline, “Bond 26” nevertheless faces the challenge of following a film that shows the death scene of 007.

“James Bond” is a well—established and developing franchise, but ignoring the importance of depicting the death of the protagonist could undermine the direction of future Bond films. James’s tragic fate was striking, and this was emphasized by its surprise. Bond’s survival was probably one of his main qualities. The exposure of Agent 007’s mortality leaves questions about what can be expected from the development of the James Bond/Agent 007 story. Thus, the next part of the franchise will face the most difficult task since “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service,” the first film after the initial departure of Sir Sean Connery from the main role. “Bond 26” could have turned to the 1969 classic starring George Lazenby to find inspiration on how to handle such a pivotal moment in the franchise.

By topic: Bond 26 has the opportunity to establish a modern James Bond tradition

Her Majesty’s Secret Service effectively dealt with the shadow of Connery’s departure in the opening scene of the film. Bond Lazenby plunged right into the action, dispatching a couple of henchmen and rescuing Diana Rigg’s Tracy. Hastily, Tracy takes the opportunity to escape instead of staying for Bond, prompting Agent 007 Lazenby to remark that “this has never happened to another guy.” This is an iconic phrase that humorously marks Connery’s departure and shows that the franchise can survive after him. A similar method for Bond 26 to deal with the aftermath of James Bond’s death may prove to be a refreshing response to the solemnity of the Craig era, while leaving the narrative of his films intact.

Interestingly, No Time to Die was significantly influenced by On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, which even used Louis Armstrong’s song “We Have All the Time in the World”. The 1969 film became something of a fan favorite of the franchise, initially much of its charm was masked by the new actor’s unfamiliarity. Although Connery will return in the next Bond film, Diamonds Are Forever, on Her Majesty’s Secret Service, nevertheless, he amiably showed that Bond films can maintain their intrigue and even create new types of storylines with new actors at the helm.

Many consider Daniel Craig to be the best James Bond actor since Sean Connery, and given how his departure was so final, rumors about “Bond 26” have matured. The question arises whether there will be a reboot in the form of a new narrative arc or a return to the episodic model. Meanwhile, the debate about which actor should take on the role of Bond naturally continues. Perhaps more important than the casting or the structure of “Bond 26” is the tone of the script. The producers need to figure out what to expect from a Bond film after such a bold scenario decision, as well as revive interest after the overwhelming sense of completion of “It’s not time to Die.”

To maintain the effectiveness of killing James Bond in “No Time to Die”, “Bond 26” must move away from the storyline of Agent Craig 007. But completely ignoring the significance of the Bond death scene threatens the identity of the franchise. This is a franchise with a widely recognizable character and structure, and Bond’s death was unprecedented for the canon. Thus, it would be appropriate for “Bond 26” to reboot the franchise, repeating a trick from classics such as “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.” A joke from a new actor would certainly be an effective way to resolve the situation in the style of a real 007 agent.