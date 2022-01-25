James Bond 007: The Producer Acknowledges That They Are In Talks With Idris Elba

James Bond 007: Daniel Craig has finished his stage as the best-known British spy in cinema, so they are looking for a successor. Nothing is known about the future of James Bond in the cinema, but 2022 opens with the search for a new actor to play secret agent 007. After the departure of Daniel Craig, several names have been rumored. One of them is that of Idris Elba, a British actor who has been linked to the character over the years. Barbara Broccoli, producer of the saga, has now admitted that they have shared conversations about it.

This is what Deadline Podcast says in information collected by IGN. According to this source, Broccoli has said that Idris Elba “has been part of the conversation” about what is to come in the saga. She does not clarify if he has been offered the role of James Bond or another possibility within the cinematographic universe of the British spy.

No rush: they will start looking in 2022

The end of Daniel Craig’s run on James Bond has fans wondering who will carry on the character’s legacy. Barbara Broccoli herself made it clear at the premiere of No Time to Die that they were in no hurry and that they would start thinking about the successor in 2022:

“I want to let this film flow and really celebrate the incredible achievement that Daniel has accomplished over 16 years.” Despite the fact that “people always ask, it is like asking a bride when she is walking down the aisle who is going to be her next husband. I don’t want to think about who’s going to be the next person until she has it.”

It does not seem that the idea of ​​​​presenting a female Bond is to the liking of her producer. As she recently explained, she prefers to “profile characters for women” rather than having them “play a male role.” She thinks that there are not enough good roles for women that are made for them.

What she did advance is that the new James Bond has to be British, but regardless of his race or ethnicity. This opens the doors to Idris Elba. Will it be the next 007? Everything is up in the air.