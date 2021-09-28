James Bond 007: Fans Call For Henry Cavill, But New 007 Won’t Be Hunted Until 2022

James Bond 007: No Time to Die is the last film in which the British actor will play the most famous secret spy in cinema and literature. Changes are often complicated, especially when you are looking for a new James Bond for the cinema. Daniel Craig will close his long stage as the interpreter of agent 007 with No time to die, a film that will be released on October 1. Meanwhile, the question that many are asking is who will be his replacement. Some fans may be begging him to be Henry Cavill, the actor from Superman and Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher, but the producers won’t start the search until 2022.

This has been confirmed by Barbara Broccoli herself, the brand’s producer, who has argued that at the moment they are more focused on celebrating Daniel Craig’s passage through the saga. “We are not thinking about it at all. We want Daniel to have the time to celebrate him, so next year we will start to think about the future ”.

Broccoli also recalled the choice of Daniel Craig as James Bond: “We could see that he was reluctant to do it, because he knew it would change his life, something that obviously happened. His life changed, but it hasn’t changed him. What it has allowed us to do with the brand is to explore Bond’s emotional life and delve into the person and the complexity of the conflicts within Bond. ”

Henry Cavill, trending topic

Nothing has said about the possibility that the producers contemplate the option of casting Henry Cavill as James Bond 007, but the followers have asked insistently, to the point that the actor has become a trending topic on social networks. You have remembered that Cavill is now exactly the same age as Craig when he started in the series, a sign? We will have to wait.

Currently, the future of Henry Cavill goes through The Witcher, which has already been renewed for a third season. As for his involvement as Superman in future DC movies, a renewal deal has not been announced.