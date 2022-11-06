James Acaster announces a new musical project Temps, calling it “DIY Gorillaz”.

First single ‘No, No’ is out now and features Shamir.

Comedian James Acaster has announced a new musical project called Temps, which he compares to “DIY Gorillaz”.

Temps appeared during the first COVID lockdown in the UK, when Acaster had just finished a book and a podcast about music featuring several of his favorite musicians. According to the press release, Acaster still had all their email addresses, so he spent the next two years sending tracks back and forth between various musicians, who were given complete freedom of action.

Acaster describes the installation as “DIY Gorillaz”.

The first single of a 40-person musical group was also released. “No, No” featuring Quelle Chris, Xenia Rubinos, Shamir, NNAMDÏ and Seb Rochford can be heard below, while in the video the star Acaster, dressed in his Party Gator character, visits a theme park.

Speaking about the track, Shamir said: “Working with James Acaster on the music was fun because the sizes he made us sing… it was difficult for me, for example, but it was so much fun! I’m afraid of an evil genius!

James Akasters’ Temps will release a debut album next year, which will obviously include atmospheric alt-rock, unorthodox hip-hop and free jazz dimension. “I became completely obsessed with this project. that was all I focused on for two years, and we ended up doing my favorite thing,” Acaster said. “I hope people like it.”

Speaking to NME in 2020, Acaster revealed that the song that changed his life was Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit”.

“This song made me take a different look at music and broaden my horizons. It made me realize that it’s not about what’s popular. It was about what I really liked and what it was connected with,” he said.

“Up to this point, I was just listening to pop stars, and it was all very well made and packaged for me. Suddenly I realized that this is a real person, opening up, unloading and transmitting his feelings. It completely changed the way I saw music and the way I listened to music — things that I used to think were terrible to listen to suddenly turned into the most melodic catchy songs I’ve ever heard. Nirvana is still one of my favorite bands, because I’m generally obsessed with any artists who manage to be alternative and at the same time accessible,” continued Acaster.