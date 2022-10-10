Jameela Jamil called the viewers of “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” “hostile”

“I was told I’m a diversity hire. I was told I would never work again”

Jameela Jamil responded to the viewers of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, who criticized the show, saying that they “don’t need to be so hostile.”

The actor plays Titania, the rival of the Hulk Woman (Tatiana Maslany) in the Disney+ series, the finale of which is due to be released on Thursday (October 13).

Here’s what we know about the second season of “The Hulk Woman”

On October 3, Jamil shared her assessment of the show on Twitter, writing: “As a big Marvel fan. I enjoyed doing this show. This is for people who have been forgotten about this genre all these years, and these people love it and thank us every day.

“We did not adhere to any old formula, and we still took first place in the ratings, and we succeeded. madness.”

The post caused negative reviews about the series, which was the reason for a subsequent post later in the day. “For clarity. It’s absolutely FINE if you personally don’t like She Hulk,” Jamil wrote. “I know that not everyone likes it.

“Some people FUCKING LIKE IT. But can we all agree that you don’t have to be *so* hostile when you express your feelings *TO* me. We’re all fans, let’s have a nice talk.”

In response to the viewer who said she was being hypocritical, Jamil outlined some of the answers she had received. “I was told that I work in the field of diversity,” Jamil began. “I was told that I would never work again. I was told we should stop letting women write shows, I was told I looked disgusting, I was told I would only be remembered for being shit. You tell me what’s hostile?

“Hulk Woman: Sworn Attorney” from creator Jessica Gao (“Rick and Morty”), also starring Ginger Gonzaga, Mark Ruffalo, Josh Segarra and Tim Roth.

The series featured several guest appearances, including Megan T. Stud and Charlie Cox, who reprised their role as Daredevil.

In a three – star review , NME wrote: “What is not vulgar is Maslany’s performance. Anyone who has seen her masterful role in the sci-fi thriller “Black Orphan” knows that she is a professional. You can’t help but root for the character she plays, and the same is true here, regardless of whether she is in human form Jen or a muscular Female Hulk.”