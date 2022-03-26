Jamal Crawford’s Three Best Moments After Retirement

Jamal Crawford decided to hang up his sneakers and retire from the NBA after a 22-year career in several NBA franchises. He was one of the few players who demonstrated that leaving the bench does not mean that the coach demoted them.

They were the three players who, along with Manu Ginobili and Lou Williams, established the Sixth Player Award as a prestigious award for which role players would compete every season.

Despite the fact that Crawford played less than in the starting lineup, he was a productive machine that could easily score 20 points per game. Crawford’s longevity is another great quality to emulate for young players, as his game didn’t suddenly deteriorate and he continued to be a reliable role player for the Phoenix Suns in his last full NBA season in 2018-2019. From a fan’s point of view, there are some outstanding moments in Crawford’s brilliant career.

51 points with Sanz

Jamal Crawford stunned the NBA world by becoming the oldest player in NBA history to score 50 points in one game, in the last game of Dirk Nowitzki’s legendary NBA career. That night, Crawford came down on the Mavericks when he was 39 years and 20 days old, as he became the first player in NBA history to score 50 or more points for four different teams.

Despite the fact that the Mavericks won the game, Crawford‘s name will go down in history thanks to this match on April 9, 2019. Perhaps it surprised someone, but coach Igor Koskov gave him a rare opportunity to perform at the end of the regular season, and he coped excellently.

Getting the Third Sixth Man in 2016

Crawford won two Sixth Player of the Year awards while playing for the Los Angeles Clippers during the Lob City era. Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan were among the big three, but Crawford made key contributions to Doc Rivers and the team. His third Man of the Year award was presented in 2016, and he became the oldest recipient at the age of 36.

Crawford, who was 34 at the time, broke his own record, but his number did not decrease at all. Other aspects of his game may not have adapted to the modern NBA, but his scoring abilities and killer mentality were never a disadvantage during his tenure. Crawford replaced the second link of the Clippers, who lacked a throw creator and a scorer. Crawford’s tenure, especially his two incredible Sixth Player of the Year awards, is without a doubt one of his most memorable.

Game record with 4 points in 2010

Crawford’s hand and throw combination is one of the most beautiful we’ve seen in a long time. These techniques will live on in the minds of NBA fans for a long time, but one record that he set 12 years ago could not be beaten by any NBA player. On February 4, 2010, he surpassed Reggie Miller’s record for 23 completed four-point shots in the NBA.

Crawford surpassed James Harden and finished second with 54 completed shots before retiring. Crawford may not be inducted into the Hall of Fame or even become a member of the championship team, but his productive four-point conversions will forever cement his place in NBA history. Most shooters are better realized when they are open, but Crawford is known as a productive shooter, even when defenders are in close proximity to him, because he towers over them.

Even if Crawford doesn’t play for the fans’ favorite team, he is sure to intrigue and entertain them every night, going out on the court. His ability to throw long jerks as if he was the best player on the court, as well as his trademark quick throw behind his back and jumps with pull-ups would have amazed defenders.

Jamal Crawford is second to none in the NBA, and his presence will be sorely missed.