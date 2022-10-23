Jake Paul Ridicules Conor McGregor’s Claims That He Will Beat Islam Makhachev

YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul shot Conor McGregor after the UFC star said he could resist the fighting style of Islam Makhachev.

Jake Paul, a YouTube star, one of the pioneers of influential boxing, has made a name for himself in the world of martial arts over the past few years.

So far, Paul’s younger brother has had five fights under his belt, and right now he is preparing for his sixth against MMA legend Anderson “Spider” Silva.

Despite the fact that there is less than a week left before the quarrel with Silva, he still hits people on the neck on Twitter, this time shooting Conor McGregor.

Following claims that he would be an easier fight than his upcoming fight with Anderson Silva, Jake has set his sights on McGregor again.

In already deleted tweets, the Irishman attacked the recently crowned UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, who took the title from Oliveira by submission in the second round of the UFC 280 tournament.

Conor claimed that he now has the tools to counter the fighting style used by his rival Khabib Nurmagomedov, which was adopted by Makhachev. “Good fight. good execution. I have created all the tools to defeat this style now against b4,” he said on Twitter.

However, Jake firmly thinks otherwise. Responding to the UFC star, he said: “The only tools he has created are Twitter fingers. Islam would have Habib him in one round. That’s why he deleted his tweets.”

McGregor’s last fight left him sidelined after a broken leg injury against Dustin Porrier. But now he wants to return to the octagon.

Since Jake is also teasing his MMA debut, it’s definitely not out of the question that the two will meet face-to-face in the future. Although he expressed the opinion that McGregor would eventually avoid the fight.