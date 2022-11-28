Jake Paul Reveals Several Fight Proposals For 2023, When The Fight With Tommy Fury Is in Danger

Jake Paul has revealed that he has three offers for the fight as he searches for an opponent for his return to the boxing ring in 2023.

At the end of October, Jake Paul made a long-awaited return to boxing, defeating MMA legend Anderson “Spider” Silva on points.

Naturally, having brought his record to 6-0, the YouTuber who became a boxer began to think about what could be next for him. Many fans suggested Tommy Fury as the number one option, given that by this point the pair had to fight twice.

Although Jake and Tommy’s camp is apparently still negotiating a fight, he’s not putting all his eggs in one basket. Instead, he keeps his options wide open, as he has several fight offers.

Jake Paul reveals a few suggestions about fights for the return of boxing in 2023

True, fans of the Troubled Child may be preparing for his fight with Tommy in the new year, but Jake is not doing that yet.

Instead, on November 27, he responded to a message on a social network saying that he had earned $1 million in 90 seconds of work. “Big money is only on this list. I’m 25, Canelo is 32, Tyson and Conor are 34,” Jake wrote.

“The next fight is in February. Offers tomorrow to three potential opponents.”

The youtuber-turned-boxer didn’t give any hints as to who he might send the offer to, but fans quickly suggested several names in the responses.

“Tommy Fury, Jorge Masvidal or Chev Clark,” one of them said. “Tommy Fury, Chris Eubank Jr., Nate Diaz,” another added. “Nate Diaz, Greg Hardy or Uriah Hall, I think,” commented another.

Since Fury and Diaz got into a verbal altercation with Jake earlier, it’s no wonder fans want to see them settle scores. Others have also suggested Andrew Tate as a possible rival, but Logan Paul seems to be closer to him. So, we just have to wait and see what happens.