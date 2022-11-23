Jake Paul received an offer to fight Tommy Fury, although the long-awaited fight was in trouble

Jake Paul has received an offer to fight Tommy Fury, as negotiations between the pair seem to have reached an impasse.

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury have fought each other twice in the last few years. However, problems on the part of Fury did not allow the fight to be held until that moment.

The pair almost got into a fight at a recent Floyd Mayweather vs Deji event when they got into a fierce verbal altercation while Jake was in the ring. This led to a discussion of their fight in early 2023, when a “Problem Child” called on the Fury camp to send a contract by November 22.

Well, when that day came and went, Tommy stated that Jake’s side gave him “no answer” during the negotiations, leading some fans to believe that the fight was on the verge again.

Global Titans offers to fight Jake Paul against Tommy Fury

Jake’s brand of MVP disputed Tommy’s claim of a lack of communication, saying they were in “daily contact” with Fury’s camp trying to arrange a fight.

Since then, Global Titans, who organized the Mayweather vs Deji card, have stepped in to offer the pair a fight, as they are open to hosting a card featuring fights from both camps.

“The Global Titans have made an offer to Jake Paul to fight Tommy Fury at the Global Titans event in early 2023,” they tweeted on November 23. — We are still waiting for a response and welcome the prospect of Global Titans vs. Most Valuable. Stocks are fighting the card from top to bottom.”

OFFICIAL STATEMENT: Global Titans have made an offer to @jakepaul to fight @tommytntfury at the Global Titans event in early 2023. We are still waiting for a response and welcome the prospect of a GT vs @MostVpromotions battle card from top to bottom.

— Global Titans Fight Series (@GlobalTitansFS) November 23, 2022

The Global Titans’ intervention comes thanks to Tommy claiming that the promoters can settle the details by November 23. However, this falls a day later than Jake’s deadline set on November 22.

There’s still a lot of interest in the pair’s fight, but it looks like it could be a pretty bumpy road before fans get what they want. Well, that’s if they understand it at all.