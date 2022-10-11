Jake Paul explained why he would prefer a fight with Conor McGregor rather than Mike Tyson

Influential man turned boxer Jake Paul is finally returning to the ring against MMA legend Anderson Silva, but he is still set to fight Conor McGregor – even more so than Mike Tyson.

Boxing superstar Jake Paul has conquered the boxing world with an undefeated 5-0 record, including knockouts against UFC fighters Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren.

Although the Troubled Kid has certainly made a name for himself in the ring, he has made it clear that a fight with Conor McGregor will be his biggest challenge, and he has tried countless times to attract the attention of the Infamous.

In a recent interview, the YouTuber explained why the fight with Conor McGregor still ranks first on his list of important matches, despite the fact that fans demand that he settle accounts with KSI.

Jake Paul Explains Why Conor McGregor Is His “Most Important” Fight

In an interview with Sun Sport, Paul said that there would be no bigger fight for him than a match against Conor McGregor.

“Simply because press conferences would be off the schedule. And from the point of view of boxing, this is a very high—level fight,” he explained, further noting that the match against Floyd Mayweather will not attract so much attention.

According to the influencer, he doesn’t think Mayweather will fight him in a real fight, but as he previously said, if Floyd puts his undefeated record on the line, he will.

The troubled Kid also dismissed the fight against Iron Mike compared to McGregor, noting, “Mike Tyson is older, he’s obviously still huge, but that’s why I think McGregor is the biggest name out there.”

It remains to be seen if Paul and McGregor will ever quit, but if the YouTuber can beat Anderson Silva, anything is possible, even maybe an octagon fight with a Troubled Kid teasing an MMA announcement in the near future.