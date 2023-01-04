Jake Paul says he wants to retire from fighting “old dudes” after being called out by former UFC star Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

As Jake Paul rose through the ranks in martial arts, he was constantly criticized for choosing opponents. Some critics suggested that he did not fight a real boxer, while others focused on the fact that he fought with former MMA fighters who are no longer in the best shape.

The problem child tried to arrange fights to respond to this criticism, but they were canceled due to various problems. His fight with Hasim Rahman Jr. was canceled due to problems with weighing, and Tommy Fury could not come to the United States to fight Jake.

As he looks to 2023 and an expected return to the ring in mid-February, Jake has already been called out by several former UFC fighters. However, it seems that he has so far refused to fight with the “old dudes”.

Jake Paul Responds to Donald Cerrone’s Call to Fight

On January 2, Jake talked to YouTube MMA blogger The Schmo, and was asked about a possible fight with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone after the former UFC lightweight contender said he was ready to fight Jake.

“I don’t know, I’m a little tired of beating up these old dudes, you know what I mean,” the YouTuber—turned-boxer told an MMA journalist.

“So, I’m just trying to find someone younger, but they’re all, frankly, scared. They’re just trying to protect their records, Shmo. You know, you know.

As already noted, Jake is due to return to the ring in mid-February, and the long-awaited clash with Tommy Fury may finally happen, as the Fury camp said it’s still on the cards.

It remains to be seen who will be up against Jake the next time he enters the ring, but if he fulfills his wish, it will be someone in the prime of life, or at least approaching it.