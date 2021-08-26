Jake Paul Challenges UFC Fighter Jorge Masvidal To a Fight

Jake Paul responded to Jorge Masvidal’s criticism, stating that he wants to measure himself in a fight with the UFC fighter, according to TheScore.

This came a week after the mixed martial arts fighter predicted Tyron Woodley would knock out Paul.

Jake Paul unloads on Jorge Masvidal, angles for future bout. https://t.co/B7TTMgfznR pic.twitter.com/VqkHRGJ1QG — theScore (@theScore) August 26, 2021

“I would love to fight Masvidal,” Paul said.

Paul and Masvidal briefly trained together before the Ben Askren match in April.

“He texted me saying, ‘Hey, let’s train.’ And suddenly it changes. Brilliant. This is not how I was raised. Not here in Ohio. If I am your friend, I truly am. ”

Masvidal and Woodley are affiliated with the American Top Team gym in Florida.

“The guy is kind of an airhead,” Paul said. “Let’s be honest. Masvidal is not smart. He’s a street fighter, a gangster who was knocked out in his last fight, so maybe he’s losing some brain cells.”

Masvidal replied to Paul on Twitter Wednesday night.