Jake Paul Challenges Conor McGregor

Jake Paul, who did not fall off the agenda with his fighting matches, announced the names of his targets after his victory today. Jake stated that one of those names was Conor McGregor.

Jake Paul, one of the most famous names in the YouTube world, is famous for a side that almost everyone knows, whether he follows it or not. Jake, the younger of the Paul brothers, had previously invited two different YouTube stars to a boxing match and fought. Jake Paul’s every fight was on the agenda of the internet.

Jake Paul recently played in a boxing match with former NBA star Nate Robinson today. Jake Paul managed to knock out Nate Robinson in the second round of the boxing match, which hundreds of thousands of people watched live. As the internet world speaks of Nate Robinson’s surprising downfall, Jake Paul has already begun choosing his new rival.

Jake Paul began choosing his next opponent:

Jake Paul made a statement right after kicking Nate Robinson down that he had a long list of opponents he wanted to fight with. Jake said that this list includes Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis, he will knock them out. Of course, after this announcement, social media platforms started to shake again.

Hundreds of users who heard and watched Jake Paul’s statement on Twitter stated that Jake Paul should play with Conor McGregor immediately. Users stated that such a match would be extremely good, and they were willing to pay any amount of money to watch the match.

Of course, many users also think that this match will be the first defeat in Jake Paul’s boxing career. After all, we can say that the result of this match between Jake Paul and Conor McGregor is already clear. Conor McGregor has lost only 4 of 26 matches in his professional UFC career so far.

He did not forget to count his own brother:

Jake Paul added that his sibling (Logan Paul) and KSI (Austin McBroom) are also on the list. Finally, Jake expressed his wish to be in this sport for a long time.



