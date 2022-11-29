Jake Paul Challenged Nate Diaz to a Boxing Match After Leaving The UFC

YouTube star Jake Paul has officially challenged mixed martial arts fighter Nate Diaz after his departure from the UFC after they exchanged verbal blows on Twitter.

YouTube boxer Jake Paul calls fighters left and right, and his last target was former UFC fighter Nate Diaz.

Diaz was officially released from his contract with the UFC after the final fight against Tony Ferguson on September 10 at UFC 279.

The mixed martial arts veteran has exchanged words with Jake before; in fact, Diaz notably got into a fight with Jake’s team after the YouTuber’s fight against Anderson Silva in October.

Since then, the two have been looking at each other in anticipation of a possible fight… and given Jake’s latest statement, it’s possible that we’ll see these fighters face off in the near future.

Jake Paul asks Nate Diaz to sign a contract for a boxing match

On November 29, Paul officially challenged Diaz to a boxing match, saying that he already had a seat booked and was just waiting for the UFC star’s signature on the contract.

“Hi, Nate,— Paul wrote. “Finally terminated your contract with the UFC? Let’s see how strong you are in the boxing ring, and not in a slap competition in the hallway. I already have a seat booked. The offer is ready when you are ready. I just need you to sign up.”

Hi Nate. Finally out of your UFC contract? Let’s see how tough you are in the boxing ring instead of hallway slap contests.@NateDiaz209 I have a venue booked. Offer is ready when you are. Just need you to sign. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 29, 2022

Diaz is not the only opponent he has challenged to a fight; on the same day, Paul made similar comments to British boxer and reality TV star Tommy Fury, saying that his opponent is waiting for seven-figure sums if he decides to sign a contract.

“Tommy Fury… a contract with your team,” Paul wrote. “7 digits. 6 times more than you earned in the last fight. You’re signing, right?

Tommy Fury…the contract is with your team. 7 figures. 6x what you made in your last fight. You signing right? — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 29, 2022

It is clear that Diaz is ready to fight Jake Paul — in fact, the former UFC fighter said that he would be ready to fight the youtuber after the fight with Silva, and given that their fight is already over, fans are watching Diaz for the answer to the last call of the “Difficult Child”.