Jake Gyllenhaal’s remake of “House by the Road” has received a UFC icon for His acting debut

Things are moving fast for the Jake Gyllenhaal-directed remake of Patrick Swayze’s “House by the Road,” as Amazon Prime movie production begins this month. While most of the cast has already been announced, another female partner has been revealed, and their presence will play right into Gyllenhaal’s UFC side. The remake just touched the UFC badge to make its debut.

Deadline reports that two-time UFC champion Conor McGregor will join Jake Gyllenhaal in a relaunch of the classic 1980s action movie. It is unknown what role McGregor will have in the upcoming film. This will not be the first film of the mixed martial artist, as he starred in the 2017 documentary “Conor McGregor: Infamous.” Sources close to the project claimed that McGregor would not play himself, but the original character of the remake of “House by the Road”.

McGregor joined the remake of “House by the Road” after Hollywood courted him for many years to star in the film. He was close after being offered, but McGregor turned down the lead role in 2018’s Predator after the story wasn’t sold. The UFC legend was determined to find a suitable role and not grab any opportunity. He agreed to join Gyllenhaal and the rest of the remakes after watching the original “House by the Road” to familiarize himself with it. After reportedly seeing the film, he agreed to meet with producer Joel Silver and fell in love with Silver’s idea of a fresh take on the original story.

Considering Gyllenhaal’s character is a former UFC fighter, it’s nice to see McGregor included in the UFC-focused reboot. What’s even better is that the mixed martial arts fighter decided not to play himself (or a caricature of himself), but instead to counteract the trajectory of the sport on the screen in order to fight a person other than himself. But this raises another question: will he play another UFC fighter, a bouncer (like Gyllenhaal) or someone completely out of sight?

The MMA star has joined an already solid cast led by Jake Gyllenhaal. Billy Magnussen, Daniela Melchior, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Lucas Gage, Hannah Love Lanier, Travis Van Winkle, B.K. Cannon, Arturo Castro, Dominic Columbus, Bo Knapp and Bob Menery have already announced that they will join the star of “Ambulance” in the reinvention of Patrick Swayze’s favorite movie. As with McGregor, it’s unclear what each actor’s character will be in the action movie.

In anticipation of new news about the remake, the Amazon movie is just one of the list of upcoming Jake Gyllenhaal films. He can be heard in the Disney animated film “Strange World”, as shown in the Disney trailer with the Gyllenhaal character. The Oscar nominee will also appear in the upcoming thriller “The Translator” and is associated with projects such as “The Department” with Oscar winner Jessica Chastain and the comic book adaptation “The Prophet”.

Since production will begin this month, it is unclear when the remake of “House by the Road” will premiere on the streamer. If you want more news about the upcoming action movie, go to CinemaBlend for more information about the Amazon Prime movie. In the meantime, you can also watch some of the best Amazon Prime movies, as well as stream the original Road House with an AMC+ subscription.