Jake Gyllenhaal will headline the remake of “House by the Road” on Amazon

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the remake of Patrick Swayze’s classic 1989 film “House by the Road” directed by Jake Gyllenhaal, which was first reported in 2021, has completed its cast and is due to begin filming later this month in the Dominican Republic.

Director Doug Liman (“The Edge of the Future”, “The Bourne Identity”) will direct the remake, based on the script written by the screenwriter of “Nice Guys” Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles Mondri. Gyllenhaal will play a former UFC fighter turned bouncer in a Florida Keys roadhouse, where not everything is as it seems. Gyllenhaal is no stranger to action-packed films: his recent role in Michael Bay’s blockbuster “Ambulance” was the latest in a series of more action-packed roles for Donnie Darko.

Along with Gyllenhaal, Billy Magnussen, Daniela Melchior, Gbemisola Ikumelo and Lucas Gage are to play the main role. Hannah Love Lanier, Travis Van Winkle, B.K. Cannon, Arturo Castro, Dominic Columbus, Bo Knapp and Bob Menery are also due to appear. The remake is being produced by Joel Silver and his production company Silver Pictures.

In the original, Patrick Swayze played a bouncer Dalton, fighting corruption, who uncovers the machinations of a local business owner after moving to a small Missouri town and working as a doorman in a noisy roadside eatery. Presumably based on a real murder case of a local bad guy, when for some reason no one saw anything, “House by the Road” is the quintessence of an 80’s action movie about how to do the right thing and kill as many noisy bar patrons as possible.

Originally developed for MGM, the project moved to Amazon after the online retail giant acquired MGM in March of this year for a staggering $8.5 billion. Amazon Studios CEO Jennifer Salke said of the script: “This is not only a tribute to the fans of the original, but also a great, fun movie for a wide audience.”

If so, it may be a noticeably different tone from the original film, which received an R rating because of the sex and violence depicted inside. It looks like the studio may try to make the original more family-friendly to maximize the number of viewers. In any case, director Doug Liman is certainly excited about the project, saying, “I’m very excited to contribute to the beloved legacy of Road House. And I can’t wait to show the audience what Jake and I are going to do with this iconic role.”