Jake Gyllenhaal to star in Denis Villeneuve series on HBO

Jake Gyllenhaal will star in the series The Son, to be directed by Denis Villeneuve on HBO. This will be the third work of the two together, since Gyllenhaal has starred in the Canadian filmmaker Os Suspeitos (2013) and O Homem Duplicado (2014).

The team will also have screenwriters Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, creators of Westworld, as executive producers, alongside Lenore Zion. The Son is an adaptation of the novel by the Norwegian writer Jo Nesbø. The book was for many weeks the best seller on The New York Times list.

The production has been described as a story of revenge set against Oslo’s brutal corruption hierarchy. The plot follows a fugitive convict named Sonny Lofthus (Jake Gyllenhaal’s role) when he fails to remember his past, evading the law towards a still unknown truth.

The producer Nine Stories, from Gyllenhaal, acquired the adaptation rights with great ambitions. According to them, the character and the narrative had great potential for exploration, since they had nuances of the Bourne franchise, for example.

“Denis is a master at weaving visually refined and unique narratives, Jake is a talented actor and producer whose work often traverses provocative and attractive terrain and, of course, he and Denis have collaborated brilliantly in the past,” said Francesca Orsi, vice president of HBO drama series.

“We are very excited to see how this powerful team will approach this exceptional work,” she added.

Initially, the project would be a feature film, but it was reconfigured for a limited series due to the amount of stories that the book allows to transpose onto the screens. It remains for us to wait for news of this production.



