Jake Gyllenhaal leads a series of articles about the author

Filmmaker Janicza Bravo is developing a new series adapted from an article in The New Yorker, written by Ian Parker, called A Suspense Novelist’s Trail of Deceptions. The project is under development in partnership with Annapurna and has Jake Gyllenhaal scheduled to star in the program.

The plot of the series will explore the life of Dan Mallory, a writer who uses the alias AJ Finn, and is the author of the book The Woman in the Window, which was adapted for theaters but will be released by Netflix soon.

Dan was involved in many controversies, all described by The New Yorker article. He would have invented some diseases that he doesn’t have, he would have lied about his resume and even invented an accent for himself.

According to the description, the adaptation of A Suspense Novelist’s Trail of Deceptions will accompany an unreliable narrator who alleges brain tumors he does not have and regrets the death of family members who did not die, while taking advantage of the sympathy of the people to get away with almost any thing.

Bravo commented on the new project. “Our protagonist is white, male and pathological. There is a void in it and it fills it by deceiving people. He’s a scammer. The series examines “white indentity” and how we, as an audience, participate in creating the space for this behavior ”.



