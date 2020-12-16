Jake Borelli’s falls and fainting in the drama

Grey’s Anatomy actor Jake Borelli has shown everyone how his iconic falls and faints have been in the ABC medical drama.

Actor Jake Borelli, who entered Grey’s Anatomy during season 14 of the show, has shown his great performance on the series.

Borelli plays the character of Dr. Levi Schmitt, Grey’s Anatomy’s first homosexual male character, who is in a relationship with Dr. Nico Kim.

But, regarding his personality, the actor has confessed that he himself does the stunts involving his funny falls and faints in the series.

For that reason, Borelli published a small video on his Instagram account in which he sees some of his emblematic falls and faints in the Grey’s Anatomy series.

The 8-second video shows at least four popular scenes of the actor with his character, in which he wrote the following:

“I do my own stunts ..”.

The followers of the program and the actor did not hesitate to comment on his little video, thanking him for his incredible scenes with his character.

The next episode 6 of season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy will air this Thursday, December 17, 2020, on ABC television.



