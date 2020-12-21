Jaime Lorente is proud to be in El Cid on Amazon!

Since December 18, actor Jaime Lorente appears in the first 5 episodes of the series “El Cid”, on Amazon Prime Video!

Leading actor of the famous series “La Casa de Papel”, Jaime Lorente lets go of his robber costume to transform himself into a knight. Thus, “El Cid”, the historical Spanish series has just been released on Amazon Prime Video. And he seems to be very proud of it.

The series was released on December 18 on Amazon Prime Video and offers Internet users no less than 5 episodes. Thus, the show looks back on the origins of the Spanish knight Rodrigo Díaz de Vivar aka Ruy, more commonly known as Le Cid, in France.

Thus, we see the character evolve over the trials he endures. A script that immediately seduced its interpreter Jaime Lorente.

“At first I had so many doubts about playing such a historical figure. But his story was never told that way so I had a lot of freedom to create Ruy, “the actor explains.

Without saying too much, Jaime Lorente seems happy with this role. Thus, the young man has just shared a Story on his Instagram account.

The latter reposted the poster, specifying that “El Cid” is available … worldwide! Just that ! So what are you waiting for to get started?

JAMIE LORENTE HAS MORE THAN A ROPE TO HIS BOW!

Jamie Lorente is not just an actor. A month ago, the young man revealed to his many fans the release of the clip for his single, Corazón.

In it, the artist delivers himself as he never did before, through a series of images, each more spectacular than the next. He mentions in particular a sentence that gnaws at him from within.

Thus, Jamie Lorente was successful since his success made 1,259,131 views and many comments. Thus, the star can definitely afford anything!



