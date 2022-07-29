Jaguars Reportedly Signed Veteran Kicker

The Jacksonville Jaguars have reportedly signed a new kicker before the 2022 season.

After beating three other kickers at practice this morning, NFL journeyman Elliot Fry got a spot on the Jags’ preseason roster.

The Jaguars invited Fry to practice after reports indicated that current kickers Ryan Santoso and Andrew Mavis were seriously struggling during training camp on Thursday. In April, the team invited Mavis as an undrafted free agent, and in March — as a free agent Santaso.

Over the past few seasons, Fry has been in several organizations, including the Bears, Ravens, Panthers, Buccaneers, Falcons, Chiefs, Packers and Bengals. During this time, he played only three matches, scoring 5/6 shots from the game and scoring 5/7 extra points.

The 27-year-old playmaker was a solid producer while working for the South Carolina Gamecocks from 2013 to 2016.

Fry will fight for a place in the starting lineup during training camp and preseason.