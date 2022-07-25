Jaguars Get Encouraging Injury News: The NFL World Reacts – The Spun: What’s trending in the sports world today

When Jaguars star running back James Robinson suffered a season-ending Achilles tendon tear in 2021, many feared he could potentially miss most of 2022 as well.

However, according to Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, Robinson will not start training camp on the PUP list, which is a very good sign for his recovery.

The NFL world reacted to Ari’s message about Robinson on Monday.

“Good news for fans of James Robinson and the Jacksonville Jaguars,” Drew DeLuca wrote. Addendum: “Fantasy Aftermath: Robinson: Stealing from ADP. Travis Etienne: Not much, but [down]. Snoop Conner: [down]. Trevor Lawrence: A little bump [up].”

“Another crazy Achilles tendon repair. First Cam Akers, now James Robinson. This injury is definitely not the same as before.”

“He tore his achilles in January and is he ready for training camp?” a fan asked.

“The return of SZN is in full swing, let’s go,” Gabriel Martins tweeted to James Robinson.

“I still have no idea how such things are possible.”

Since Robinson arrived in Jacksonville as an undrafted free agent, he has become a real weapon off the Jaguars’ field.