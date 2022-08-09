Jaguar Releases Quarterback After Signing Contract on Tuesday

The Jacksonville Jaguars have changed their mind about one of their backup quarterbacks.

At the end of July, they brought in quarterback Kyle Slaughter and had to release their quarterback E.J. Perry to make room for him.

It took only two weeks for the “Yagus” to reconsider this step. On Tuesday, they announced they had signed Perry and waived Slaughter to make room for him.

Slaughter played in Jacksonville’s first preseason game against Las Vegas last Thursday. He finished with 127 yards and one touchdown, completing 52% of his passes (13 of 25).

Before joining the Jags, he played for the New Orleans Breakers of the USFL in the spring and gained 1,798 yards through the air and nine touchdowns.

Perry played at Boston College before transferring to Brown for three years. He will try to win the QB3 position before the start of the regular season.