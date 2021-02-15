Jaguar Land Rover to build electric cars from 2025

British automaker Jaguar Land Rover has announced a new strategy for the coming years, including maintaining the company as a luxury brand and transforming the future for electric cars.

According to the company’s new CEO, Thierry Bolloré, the most daring objective of the plan is to achieve the zero carbon emissions mark by 2039, including the production chain, operations and products offered. The first step will be to transform the Jaguar and Land Rover models into fully electric vehicles by 2025.

For that to happen, the automaker will first offer six electric variants of traditional models of the Range Rover, Discovery and Defender lines. The first Land Rover fully electric vehicle will be sold from 2024 onwards.

At least three new platforms of unpublished models will be created already thinking about the sustainable strategy, taking into account the battery capacity and energy autonomy. One of them will be Modular Longitudinal Architecture, by Land Rover itself, which can also be used in the manufacture of models with a fuel engine.