Jaehyun, everything you need to know about NCT’s idol

Jeong Yun Oh from New Culture Technology has had a broad career in the world of K-pop, find out more about his history, personality, and be amazed by his entire history.

Jaehyun was born on February 14, 1997 in the city of Seoul in South Korea, the idol is 1 meter 80 centimeters, his weight is 63 kilos, his blood type is A, the K-pop singer is governed by the zodiac sign Aquarius and its Chinese animal is the ox.

Before being famous, he lived for 4 years in the United States and when he was in the eighth grade he added to enter as an apprentice the SM Entertainment agency, managed to enter as a trainee and joined the SMROKIES project.

It was until 2016 that his profile as the second official member of NCT U was announced, debuting with the digital single ‘The 7th Sense’, the MV premiered on April 8 and accumulated more than 94 million views on YouTube.

That same year, SM released sub-unit NCT 127, a group that debuted on July 6, 2016 with the song ‘Fire Truck’, a powerful and rhythmic track that mixes various interesting elements such as Hip Hop and R&B.

THE LOGOS OF JAEHYUN SOLO

Jaehyun’s role models are Chris Brown and Super Junior’s Siwon, both of whom inspired him to follow his dreams in music.

Jaehyun extended his career as an idol and other facets that he developed were that of driving, he appeared in different variety shows and musicals, he modeled for important magazines such as ELLE and High Cut.

His baritone voice gave him the opportunity to be a part of two dramas, the NCT 127 idol lent his vocal talents for ‘New Love’ OST of ‘Best Mistake’ and ‘New Dream’, a collaboration with Taeil that was part of the soundtrack to ‘Dokgo Rewind’. As a soloist he premiered the melancholic song ‘Try Again’, he worked with D. ear, the song became one of the most listened to ballads on digital platforms.

The drama ‘Dear.M’ represented the idol’s debut as an actor, showcasing his power to conquer the camera and move viewers’ hearts with his scenes of romance, action, and comedy.

The idol and his fellow NCT 2020 members released incredible teasers for the upcoming album release ‘RESONANCE PT.2’!



