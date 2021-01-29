Jaehyun Debuts As Cha Min Ho Raises Big Expectations

K-Pop group NCT’s Jaehyun, whose real name is Jeong Yun Oh, has a huge popularity as a rapper and dancer. He will make his acting debut this year in the title character of the drama Dear. M, which is a spinoff of the popular web drama “Playlist”.

While we wait for Dear. M, premieres on February 26, its producers continue to release more clues about the characters in its main cast consisting of Park Hye Soo, NCT’s Jaehyun, Roh Jeong Eui, Bae Hyun Sung, Lee Jin Hyuk, and Woo Da Bi.

Dear. M is an unfiltered teen romance K-Drama that takes place as a group of students tries to figure out the identity of a user of an online community, who makes explosive anonymous posts about life on the campus of Seoyeon University.

One of the performers that has caused the most interest in the public and fans is the singer and now actor Jaehyun from the K-Pop group NCT who will play the character of Cha Min Ho.

Cha Min Ho (Jaehyun) is a handsome and bright second-year student in the Computer Science Department at Seoyeon University. He has a talent for developing applications with innovative ideas. He is the closest friend of protagonist Ma Joo Ah (Park Hye Soo) since they were children.

The latest images released by the producers of Dear. M have caused a sensation among fans of the artist, who begins a new chapter in his professional career on the right foot.