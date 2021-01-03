Jaehyun appreciates the support of his friends Minhyuk and Naeun

The idols of MONSTA X and APRIL showed their great friendship with this gesture for Jaehyun, who started 2021 working on his new project as an actor.

NCT’s Jaehyun receives a great gift from his friends Minhyuk and Naeun, who decided to support him with his new drama “Dear.M.” The idol thanked them for their support on social media.

Despite the fact that the SM K-pop group has already ended the promotions of “RESONANCE”, some of the boys continue with their solo projects, in addition, they should prepare for the new project of 2021, it is speculated that NCT will debut a new subunit called V. For his part, Jaehyun will debut as the protagonist of dramas.

A few months ago it was reported that NCT 127’s Jaehyun would be starring in his first drama titled “Dear.M”Since then, the idol has received the support of his fans and groupmates in this new facet as an actor, but the support of his friends cannot be absent, in addition to his group, the singer has managed to establish a great friendship with members of APRIL and MONSTA X. Jaehyun’s

series will narrate the life of a group of students trying to find out the identity of “M”, an anonymous user in the style of Gossip Girl who publishes rumors and comments from his university students, “Cha Min Ho ” , the idol character, is a brilliant engineering boy who will try to power an app that he created.

JAEHYUN RECEIVES A GREAT GIFT FROM HIS FRIENDS AT DEAR.M SET

Through his personal Instagram account, Jaehyun shared a series of Stories to thank the support he received during the filming of “Dear.M”, the idol published some photos where he poses next to his foodstrucks , one of them sent by NCT , but he also received a coffee truck from Minhyuk and Naeun , friends of the singer.

The members of MONSTA X and the girl group APRIL have developed a great friendship with him, which was born thanks to his work as an MC on the music show “Inkigayo”. The boys sent him a truckdecorated with a photo of the 3 explorer dresses. Jaehyun posed with a thumb up, a cup of coffee in hand, and wearing his character’s costume.

NCTzen expressed their emotion through social networks, because even though they met in 2019, their friendship has endured. The foodstruck was made of coffee and churros to survive the winter. Fans appreciated the support and were touched by their close relationship despite being from different K-pop groups.

A few days ago, the NCT boys surprised their fans with the reveal of new tattoos , the boys performed at SMTOWN.



