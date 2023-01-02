Manchester United striker Jadon Sancho has returned to Carrington after a break away from the rest of his teammates.

Sancho was spotted arriving in Carrington today with a player ready to continue the individual training program set for him by Eric Ten Hag.

Since his arrival at Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund, the Englishman has struggled to find himself in the “Theater of Dreams”.

Sancho showed positive signs during the pre-season, but after a promising start to the campaign, he dropped and began to struggle for form.

Ten Hag excluded him from the team and included the player in the individual program.

The United boss said that the reason for Sancho’s long absence was that he was struggling physically and mentally.

The 22-year-old footballer trained in the Netherlands at an amateur club with coaches recommended by Ten Hag.

The United manager recently spoke about Sancho and confirmed his return, but declined to say when he would return to team training with the rest of his colleagues.

The Dutch coach said: “Now is not the time [for him to return to the team], but he is making progress.”

“We will see when he is ready to return to the squad. He has returned to Manchester and will start individual training.”

In addition to the individual training program, Sancho also took a break from social media. Sancho’s return is undoubtedly a positive sign.

This is a sign that his program is going well, and hopefully the striker will return to the squad and, eventually, to the field.

His return will be a particularly big boost for a team that is very weak in attack.