Jaden Smith, Spider-Man: Miles Morales

The new song of the North American singer is released on the occasion of the arrival of the Insomniac Games video game, now available on PS4 and PS5.

The Californian artist Jaden Smith has published together with Marvel Entertainment and PlayStation the official video clip for I’m Ready, his new theme song that also serves as a promotional campaign for Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales. The song, which can be heard during the adventure, includes in this video parts of the gameplay of the title, available for both PS4 and PlayStation 5, where it has technical improvements according to the new generation of consoles.

The theme was created with the purpose of this new video game from Insomniac Games, with lyrics and motifs that match the beginning of the very young Miles Morales in his task as spider man. It is not the first time, however, that Jaden Smith – Will Smith’s son – lends his voice to a theme song from the wall-crawler universe. In 2018 he was in charge of composing a theme for the Sony Pictures film Spider-Man: A new universe, the popular Way up.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales is one of the major releases for PS5 this November. The game tells us the first bars of Miles as Spider-Man during a period of absence of Peter Parker in the same New York of the original video game, only a year later, in winter.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales, out now on PS4 and PS5

Both their skills and body language are different; he is still a teenager much younger than his pupil. The adventure, more restrained in duration, is based on the work of a couple of years ago both in structure and in mission design, although with small additions that make the gameplay feel a bit fresher. On PS5 it can be enjoyed in dynamic 4K resolution and 60 FPS or in native 4K and 30 FPS accompanied by the amazing Ray Tracing.

One of the main features of the PlayStation 5 version is that loading times disappear, a common symptom in all launch games on the console, which you can check here. PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition arrive in European stores (Spain included) this Thursday, November 19. Amazon has warned that it will have a new wave of units, although very limited.



