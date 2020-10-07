Jade Noctilucoso in Genshin Impact: where to find it

We explain where you can find the mineral known as Jade Noctilucoso and we detail its usefulness in Genshin Impact, already on PC, PS4, iOS and Android.

The item known as Night Jade in the game is a rare mineral that glows in the dark. It is said to be a mutated gemstone condensed from the flourishing elements of the world, according to the lore of Genshin Impact. As for its rarity, it is only one star, so in theory it should not be too difficult to find it. Even so, in order to help travelers somewhat lost with this matter, below and as part of this complete guide we detail how you can get Jade Noctilucoso and what it is for.

What is the Noctilucoso Jade for

This mineral serves to achieve the ascension of Beidou, one of the playable characters of the title. This is the captain of the Crux, who has a very good reputation in Liyue. It uses claymore as a weapon and its elemental power is electro, so it can be used to make various builds based on it. It has four stars, so its rarity is quite high despite not being one of the best characters in the game.

As for the weapon level ascent, for now there is no special available with which we can use to improve with Noctilucoso Jade, so it is a mineral mainly intended to improve Beidou, for those travelers who have it in their ranks.

Location of Jade Noctilucoso

As we explore the magical world of Teyvat and discover the different areas that make it up, we will be able to find the Statues of the Seven and thus be able to unlock the map to see everything clearly. We recommend doing so, since in this way we can find the following locations, where the mineral Jade Noctilucoso is found:

In the Liyue caves

In Mingyun village



