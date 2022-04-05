Jada Pinkett-Smith “wishes” that Will Smith did not slap Chris Rock at the Oscars, they agree that he “went too far”

Jada Pinkett-Smith isn’t “mad” at Will Smith after he punched Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, but she “wants him not to molest the comedian.”

“It was in the heat of the moment, and he overreacted. He knows it, she knows it.

During the 94th Annual Academy Awards ceremony, the 57-year-old Rock joked about the shaved head of the Girls Trip star. After 50-year-old Pinkett Smith rolled her eyes in response to the comment, her 53-year-old husband walked up to the stage and slapped the participant of the show “Saturday Night Live”.

“Will Smith just beat the shit out of me,” the South Carolina native said in censored footage that later circulated online. When he returned to his seat, the Suicide Squad star yelled back at Rock, “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth.” The “Adult” star replied that he would no longer discuss Pinkett Smith.

The incident occurred three months after the “Scream 2” actress turned to social media to solve the problem of hair loss as a result of alopecia. “Now at this moment I can only laugh. You all know I’ve been struggling with alopecia, and suddenly one day you look at this line right here,” she said of her scalp on Instagram in December 2021. “Now it’s going to be a little more. It’s hard for me to hide, so I thought I’d just share it so you all don’t ask any questions—but you know, Mom’s going to put some rhinestones in there, and I’m going to make myself a little crown.”

Earlier that year, Pinkett Smith touted her husband’s support for her decision to shave her head.

“He likes it,” the Maryland native said in the September 2021 issue of Red Table Talk. “It was just time. I was just ready for such expression and liberation. I’m so glad I did it. It was such a wonderful experience and such freedom. I feel more connected to myself and to great diving in a very special way. I thought: “I’ve dealt with it.” That was the moment. I just thought: “I’m done. I’m just done worrying. I’m done with caring. I just finished.”

According to the insider, the graduate of the “Other World” did not want Smith to get involved in a quarrel to protect her. “She’s not the kind of woman who needs to be protected. He didn’t need to do what he was doing, she didn’t need to protect. She is not a quiet person,” the source shared. “She is a strong woman, a self-confident woman, and she can fight her own battles. But she will support him.”

The couple, who have been married since 1997, received support from their loved ones amid the scandal. “They are protecting their family. They are all about their family and their children. They did everything to build this life for themselves,” the source continued about the couple, who have 23—year-old Jayden and 21-year-old daughter Willow. “They are very protective in their lives and do everything they can to protect their loved ones.”

After the incident, Smith apologized for the “unacceptable and inexcusable” actions that took place during the award ceremony. “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am confused, and my actions did not indicate who I want to be. There is no place for violence in the world of love and kindness,” he wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, March 28.

The star of “I am a legend” added: “I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the visitors and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams family and my King Richard family. I deeply regret that my behavior has tarnished what has otherwise been a great journey for all of us.”

Pinkett Smith, for her part, apparently reacted to the situation when she shared a quote on Instagram on Tuesday, March 29, which read: “This is the season of healing, and that’s what I’m here for.”