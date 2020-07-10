Jada Pinkett Smith admits her relationship with August Alsina in a red table talk with Will Smith. Jada approached the Red Table to share her side of the story.

Jada Pinkett Smith has just given a lengthy response to recent claims by family friend and musician August Alsina, who previously said Will Smith gave him “his blessing” to strike up a relationship with his wife.

Appearing in his own Facebook Watch series “Red Table Talk,” Smith went directly to Alsina’s interview with Angela Lee of The Breakfast Club, in which she said that something blossomed between the two after meeting the Smith family in 2015. .

During the episode, made with Will, she admitted that she and August had a relationship during their husband’s separation.

While a representative for Jada previously said her allegations were “absolutely not true,” she clarified Friday that it was not a statement she herself made. Will echoed her feelings, saying that she never issued a personal statement either.

“At the end of the day, I don’t like how all of this came about. That doesn’t matter, everything is love, honestly, ”said Jada. “That would be something I wouldn’t comment on at all. I feel that it is a situation that I consider private ”.

“But now Black Twitter has claimed it as their business,” Will said with a smile.

Speaking of her “personal journey” that “became very public,” Jada said that about four and a half years ago, she began a “friendship” with August and they became “very, very good friends.”

Jada admitted that she and Will were having a bad time, and Will said, “I’m done with you.” During a separation, they agreed that they would try to find a way to be happy without each other.

“From there, as time went on, I had a different kind of tangle with August,” Jada said. When it came to Will giving “permission,” Jada said, “the only person who could give permission in that particular circumstance is me.”

“What August was trying to communicate … I think he wanted to make it clear that he is not a home destroyer,” he added. Will then asked her to say “clearly what happened” between her and August.

“I got tangled up with August,” he said as he pushed. “A relationship, it was a relationship, absolutely. I was in a lot of pain, I was broken and in the process of that relationship I definitely realized that you can’t find happiness outside of yourself. And fortunately, you and I were also going through a healing process in a very different way. ”

“It had been so long since I felt good,” Jada said, adding that it was also a “joy to help someone heal,” referring to Alsina.

Will joked that, while at the Table, he felt like a husband at “the press conference” as she told “the world about her transgressions.” However, Jada said she doesn’t see it as a transgression “at all,” since the relationship taught her about her own emotional insecurity, “and I was really able to do a really deep healing.”

Jada said that Alsina decided to “break all communication” with her while trying to work things out with Will, “which was totally understandable,” he added.

“I let it go and I haven’t talked to him since,” Jada said, “so it’s kind of weird that all of this comes to light as there were several [years ago],” added Will, “Our experiences of working at through him, fight through him, speak through him and therapy through him, I think the why now is strange. ”

“Aug and I haven’t talked that long, so this all seemed very strange,” he added, despite the fact that Alsina appeared on “Red Table Talk” in 2018. The two also said they had no secrets from each other during everything.

