Jacoby Brissett reacts to news of Deshaun Watson’s suspension

After yesterday’s announcement of Deshaun Watson’s suspension, backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett became the No. 1 option in the Cleveland Browns depth chart for the start of the 2022 season.

The longtime NFL stand-in says he’s more than ready to take on his starting role.

“This has been my situation throughout my career,” Brissett said Tuesday, according to ESPN. “Nothing I’m not familiar with. I was always ready to work whenever my number was called, and now it is so.”

On Monday, judge Sue L. Robinson announced Watson’s six-game suspension to begin the upcoming season, finding that the star QB violated the league’s personal conduct policy en route to 24 civil sexual harassment lawsuits.

If the Browns don’t make a quarterback move in the last minute, Brissett will be the team’s starter, followed by Joshua Dobbs and Josh Rosen.

This won’t be the first time Brissett has taken the place of a suspended star quarterback. During his rookie year as a third-round draft pick by the New England Patriots in 2016, the former North Carolina State star replaced Tom Brady during his suspension for “Deflategate.”

“Since I’ve been in this league, it’s been the next player,” Brissett added. “So this experience obviously helps not only in the game, but also in the mindset of understanding — you have to be ready whenever your number is called.”

In 11 games and five starts for the Miami Dolphins in 2021, Brissett gained 1,283 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions with a 62.7 completion percentage.

Now that Watson is suspended, Brissett will take over most of the starting reps in training camp.

“Obviously, it’s extremely important because these are the guys who will be with us,” Brissett said of his increased reps in training. “We have a plan, and we believe in this plan. And we’re going to plan right, and it’s going to happen when it comes.”

Brissett and the Browns will begin their 2022 season with a week one matchup against the Carolina Panthers.