Jacob Elordi se niega a ver The Kissing Booth 2

The protagonist of this story has not yet seen the second The Kissing Booth movie. After the success of the first film, the premiere of The Kissing Booth 2 caused great emotion in the followers of the story. Seeing the continuation in the story of Noah and Elle was one of the most anticipated moments for those who enjoyed the beginning of their relationship, but Jacob Elordi still cannot comment on this movie.

During an interview that Jacob had with Variety magazine, he was questioned about his work on the Euphoria series, but also about his latest film, The Kissing Booth 2.

However, the actor’s response took everyone by surprise, as he pointed out that the staff in charge of the interview probably knew more about the final result of the film than he did. QUE?

Despite not knowing if it was allowed, Jacob Elordi admitted that he has not seen the film, but still talked about his character and how all the dance scenes that Elle is a part of, would have been a huge challenge for him.

The actor did not indicate if the reason for not having seen the tape is due to his schedule, if he does not want to see the reunion on screen with his ex-girlfriend Joey King or if there is another reason, but the third part of The Kissing Booth has already been confirmed and we can see it later.

Although The Kissing Booth 2 was a success, the film had a small editing error that caused a lot of fun to the fans, find out when it happened by clicking here.



