Jacob Elordi explains how she got over her breakup

Joey King talks about his mental health and apparently his heart is healthy after his breakup with Jacob Elordi.

Actors Jacob Elordi and Joey King were one of those Hollywood couples who crossed the screen, they both met on the set of the hit Netflix movie ‘The Kissing Booth’.

Their courtship ended, but their career did not, the young people met again for the second installment of ‘In Kisses Stand’, where Jacob and Joey lived together for hours to have a quality result with their Elle and Noah characters.

Joey King is on the cover of the famous Cosmopolitan magazine in its September edition, the also model, spoke on several topics, including her mental health and taking time for herself.

The last few months have been full of activities for Joey King and apparently that is her secret of happiness, the American said:

When it comes to taking care of yourself, you have to have a certain level of selfishness, but it is difficult



